Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 8.27 million shares of the Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.90, and it changed around -$0.29 or -3.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.82B. NLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.64, offering almost -8.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.66% since then. We note from Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.26 million.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NLY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Annaly Capital Management Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Instantly NLY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.27 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.76% year-to-date, but still up 0.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is -0.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLY is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Annaly Capital Management Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.89 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $514.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Annaly Capital Management Inc. to make $513.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $584.81 million and $596.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.30%. Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.40% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3.25% per year for the next five years.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 9.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 10.69 per year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, and 43.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.73%. Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock is held by 896 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.85% of the shares, which is about 123.78 million shares worth $1.06 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.87% or 109.99 million shares worth $945.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 39.28 million shares worth $337.81 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 31.42 million shares worth around $270.25 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.