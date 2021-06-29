Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.11, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.98M. AEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.49, offering almost -382.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.35% since then. We note from Alset EHome International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 million.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

Instantly AEI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.51 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) is 49.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) estimates and forecasts

AEI Dividends

Alset EHome International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 167.66% of Alset EHome International Inc. shares, and 11.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of -16.44%. Alset EHome International Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 36289.0 shares worth $0.42 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.38% or 32393.0 shares worth $0.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 15242.0 shares worth $62034.0, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10040.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.