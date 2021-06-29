Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 38.26 million shares of the Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.59, and it changed around $1.49 or 8.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $172.70M. ALF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.75, offering almost -11.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.04% since then. We note from Alfi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 80.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.18 million.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) trade information

Instantly ALF has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.50 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 541.03% year-to-date, but still up 138.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) is 511.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Alfi Inc. (ALF) estimates and forecasts

ALF Dividends

Alfi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.50% of Alfi Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.