Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.44M. AEZS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.62, offering almost -306.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.42% since then. We note from Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information
Instantly AEZS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9437 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 108.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is 3.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEZS is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -405.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -405.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts
1 analysts expect Aeterna Zentaris Inc. to make $40.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.41 million and $37k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 109,089.21%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.10%.
AEZS Dividends
Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, and 3.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.95%. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.81% of the shares, which is about 0.6 million shares worth $0.68 million.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.46% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
The former held 53097.0 shares worth $56282.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.