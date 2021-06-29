Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.44M. AEZS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.62, offering almost -306.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.42% since then. We note from Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Instantly AEZS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9437 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 108.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is 3.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEZS is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -405.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -405.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Aeterna Zentaris Inc. to make $40.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.41 million and $37k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 109,089.21%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.10%.

AEZS Dividends

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, and 3.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.95%. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.81% of the shares, which is about 0.6 million shares worth $0.68 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.46% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 53097.0 shares worth $56282.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.