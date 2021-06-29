9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around $0.09 or 3.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $490.73M. JFU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.99, offering almost -110.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.62% since then. We note from 9F Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

9F Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JFU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 9F Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Instantly JFU has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.73 on Monday, 06/28/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 127.88% year-to-date, but still up 4.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) is 71.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JFU is forecast to be at a low of $9.10 and a high of $9.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -283.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -283.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

9F Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.50% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.22% per year for the next five years.

JFU Dividends

9F Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of 9F Inc. shares, and 6.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.25%. 9F Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.78% of the shares, which is about 1.11 million shares worth $2.06 million.

Peak6 Investments, L.P., with 0.13% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 62950.0 shares worth $96313.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.