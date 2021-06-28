You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS).

In the last trading session, 11.62 million shares of the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.92, and it changed around -$0.08 or -8.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.90M. RGLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.32, offering almost -152.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.35% since then. We note from Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RGLS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Instantly RGLS has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.22% year-to-date, but still up 4.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is -7.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RGLS is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -117.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.11 percent over the past six months and at a 26.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -99.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. to make $10k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -97.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.00%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 58.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 39.60% per year for the next five years.

RGLS Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.95% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 49.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.29%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.62% of the shares, which is about 6.45 million shares worth $10.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.30% or 3.22 million shares worth $5.02 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Science & Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 6.27 million shares worth $8.72 million, making up 8.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Science & Technology Fund held roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $4.83 million, which represents about 4.13% of the total shares outstanding.