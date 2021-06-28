You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA).

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around -$0.1 or -4.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $170.70M. HEPA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.83, offering almost -123.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.87% since then. We note from Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HEPA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) trade information

Instantly HEPA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.32 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.20% year-to-date, but still up 6.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) is 38.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HEPA is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -177.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -131.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 67.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 64.10%.

HEPA Dividends

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 23.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.76%. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.37% of the shares, which is about 3.33 million shares worth $6.13 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.25% or 1.72 million shares worth $3.16 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.07 million shares worth $3.81 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $2.02 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.