WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.76, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $497.70M. WIMI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.50, offering almost -412.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.8% since then. We note from WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WIMI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Instantly WIMI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.97 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.35% year-to-date, but still up 3.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is 10.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WIMI is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

WIMI Dividends

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders