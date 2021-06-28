Why RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2021

In the last trading session, 3.4 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.06, and it changed around -$0.21 or -2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.56B. RLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.00, offering almost -286.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.91% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.43 million.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
RLX Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RLX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information
Instantly RLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.44 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.30% year-to-date, but still up 0.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is -16.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.44 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLX is forecast to be at a low of $92.60 and a high of $191.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2014.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -922.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.
RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 176.60%, up from the previous year.
RLX Dividends
RLX Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of RLX Technology Inc. shares, and 8.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.67%. RLX Technology Inc. stock is held by 165 institutions, with Coatue Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.49% of the shares, which is about 14.21 million shares worth $147.17 million.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Blackrock Inc., with 1.37% or 13.02 million shares worth $134.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1.21 million shares worth $27.14 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $10.45 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.