Why Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) were traded, and its beta was -2.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.68, and it changed around $1.19 or 5.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $200.15M. KOSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $127.45, offering almost -416.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.65% since then. We note from Koss Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

Instantly KOSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.47 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 617.44% year-to-date, but still up 8.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is 19.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.30%.

KOSS Dividends

Koss Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.83% of Koss Corporation shares, and 7.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.87%. Koss Corporation stock is held by 28 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.77% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $3.38 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.41% or 0.12 million shares worth $2.7 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $2.77 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $2.15 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.