Why DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.99, and it changed around $0.99 or 2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.30B. DMTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.49, offering almost -83.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.04% since then. We note from DermTech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

DermTech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DMTK as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DermTech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) trade information

Instantly DMTK has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.40 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.77% year-to-date, but still up 3.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) is 14.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DMTK is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $79.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) estimates and forecasts

DermTech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 96.54 percent over the past six months and at a -15.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 120.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect DermTech Inc. to make $3.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 470.00%.

DMTK Dividends

DermTech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.96% of DermTech Inc. shares, and 72.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.81%. DermTech Inc. stock is held by 215 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.78% of the shares, which is about 3.12 million shares worth $158.4 million.

Iszo Capital LP, with 6.30% or 1.82 million shares worth $92.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1.09 million shares worth $44.8 million, making up 3.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $38.27 million, which represents about 3.23% of the total shares outstanding.