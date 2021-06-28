Why Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.87, and it changed around $0.52 or 6.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.73M. ACHV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.26, offering almost -105.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.77% since then. We note from Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.53K.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACHV as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.22 for the current quarter.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) trade information

Instantly ACHV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.33 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.09% year-to-date, but still up 8.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) is 8.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACHV is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1027.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -136.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) estimates and forecasts

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.60 percent over the past six months and at a 10.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.40% in the next quarter.

ACHV Dividends

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares, and 17.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.13%. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.80% of the shares, which is about 0.3 million shares worth $3.43 million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC, with 4.61% or 0.28 million shares worth $3.29 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $2.77 million, making up 3.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 47311.0 shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.