Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.18, and it changed around $0.14 or 2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $163.01M. WWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.50, offering almost -179.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.13% since then. We note from Westwater Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) trade information
Instantly WWR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.70 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.07% year-to-date, but still up 14.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) is 24.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.26 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WWR is forecast to be at a low of $150.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2795.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2795.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 64.50%. Westwater Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.
WWR Dividends
Westwater Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.27% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares, and 11.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.95%. Westwater Resources Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.44% of the shares, which is about 1.31 million shares worth $7.02 million.
Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 2.68% or 0.79 million shares worth $4.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.84 million shares worth $4.54 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $2.29 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.