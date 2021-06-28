Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.18, and it changed around $0.14 or 2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $163.01M. WWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.50, offering almost -179.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.13% since then. We note from Westwater Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) trade information

Instantly WWR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.70 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.07% year-to-date, but still up 14.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) is 24.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WWR is forecast to be at a low of $150.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2795.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2795.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 64.50%. Westwater Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

WWR Dividends

Westwater Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.27% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares, and 11.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.95%. Westwater Resources Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.44% of the shares, which is about 1.31 million shares worth $7.02 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 2.68% or 0.79 million shares worth $4.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.84 million shares worth $4.54 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $2.29 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.