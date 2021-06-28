Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.95, and it changed around $0.36 or 1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.36B. TUYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.65, offering almost -15.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.45% since then. We note from Tuya Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Tuya Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TUYA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tuya Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Instantly TUYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.12 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.20% year-to-date, but still up 13.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is -7.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUYA is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $27.48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tuya Inc. to make $109.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Tuya Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.50% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.80% per year for the next five years.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Tuya Inc. shares, and 9.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.92%.