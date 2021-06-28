TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) Stock Forecast 2021: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 3.13 million shares of the TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.31, and it changed around $2.27 or 4.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.30B. TSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.98, offering almost -17.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.94% since then. We note from TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) trade information

Instantly TSP has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 60.74 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.78% year-to-date, but still up 5.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) is 47.87% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.18, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSP is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) estimates and forecasts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -37.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.50% per year for the next five years.

TSP Dividends

TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.66% of TuSimple Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.