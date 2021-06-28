ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -132.56%

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.90M. TBLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.78, offering almost -106.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.4% since then. We note from ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TBLT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information
Instantly TBLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8800 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.45% year-to-date, but still up 8.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is 20.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TBLT is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -132.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -132.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.10%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ToughBuilt Industries Inc. to make $18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.00%.
TBLT Dividends
ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares, and 12.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.20%. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.81% of the shares, which is about 3.11 million shares worth $2.92 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.53% or 2.88 million shares worth $2.71 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.31 million shares worth $2.18 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $0.63 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.