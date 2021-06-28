Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.07, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17B. THRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.54, offering almost -4.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.9% since then. We note from Thryv Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 164.59K.

Thryv Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended THRY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Thryv Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter.

Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) trade information

Instantly THRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.92 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 159.78% year-to-date, but still up 9.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is 43.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that THRY is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) estimates and forecasts

Thryv Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 199.74 percent over the past six months and at a -4.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $286.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Thryv Holdings Inc. to make $258.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.40%.

THRY Dividends

Thryv Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.14% of Thryv Holdings Inc. shares, and 84.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.83%. Thryv Holdings Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 51.41% of the shares, which is about 17.32 million shares worth $405.23 million.

Goldentree Asset Management LP, with 13.28% or 4.47 million shares worth $104.66 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $5.62 million, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 61134.0 shares worth around $1.43 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.