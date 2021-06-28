The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.46, and it changed around -$0.44 or -3.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $163.94M. NCTY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.20, offering almost -562.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.84% since then. We note from The9 Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

The9 Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NCTY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The9 Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Instantly NCTY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.85 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 280.23% year-to-date, but still down -18.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $671.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCTY is forecast to be at a low of $671.50 and a high of $671.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4888.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4888.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.25%.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.00% of The9 Limited shares, and 6.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.07%. The9 Limited stock is held by 23 institutions, with CVI Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.48% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $6.99 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 0.87% or 0.13 million shares worth $4.09 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3545.0 shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 3020.0 shares worth around $94224.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.