The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.02, and it changed around $0.39 or 1.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $502.76M. XONE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.48, offering almost -188.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.81% since then. We note from The ExOne Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 562.58K.

The ExOne Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended XONE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The ExOne Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) trade information

Instantly XONE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.29 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 142.57% year-to-date, but still up 14.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) is 6.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XONE is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The ExOne Company (XONE) estimates and forecasts

The ExOne Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 91.99 percent over the past six months and at a 1.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 24.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect The ExOne Company to make $19.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.56 million and $17.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 99.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.70%. The ExOne Company earnings are expected to increase by 7.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 46.49% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

XONE Dividends

The ExOne Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.11% of The ExOne Company shares, and 45.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.40%. The ExOne Company stock is held by 142 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.05% of the shares, which is about 2.68 million shares worth $83.95 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 6.64% or 1.48 million shares worth $46.28 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 1.4 million shares worth $29.95 million, making up 6.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $16.54 million, which represents about 3.49% of the total shares outstanding.