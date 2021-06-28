Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.16, and it changed around -$0.21 or -4.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $442.42M. TH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.70, offering almost -12.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.29% since then. We note from Target Hospitality Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Target Hospitality Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Target Hospitality Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Instantly TH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.70 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 163.29% year-to-date, but still up 8.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) is 28.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TH is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Target Hospitality Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 160.00 percent over the past six months and at a 75.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 36.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 106.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 125.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. to make $74.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 76.10%.

Target Hospitality Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -306.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.74% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares, and 82.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.87%. Target Hospitality Corp. stock is held by 86 institutions, with Private Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.79% of the shares, which is about 4.85 million shares worth $12.18 million.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC, with 3.69% or 3.74 million shares worth $9.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.09 million shares worth $2.73 million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $2.17 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.