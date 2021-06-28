Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today – Marketing Sentinel
Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.95 million shares of the Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.75, and it changed around -$0.27 or -2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.71M. SNPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.40, offering almost -33.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.81% since then. We note from Synaptogenix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 279.42K.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Instantly SNPX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.91 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 79.17% year-to-date, but still up 8.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) is 49.31% up in the 30-day period.

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) estimates and forecasts

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.00% of Synaptogenix Inc. shares, and 12.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.49%. Synaptogenix Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Captrust Financial Advisors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 750.0 shares worth $6600.0.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1405.0 shares worth $12364.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held roughly 273.0 shares worth around $2402.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

