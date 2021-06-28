Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.65, and it changed around -$0.83 or -3.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.27B. SUMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.37, offering almost -124.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.49% since then. We note from Sumo Logic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Sumo Logic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SUMO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Instantly SUMO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.69 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.84% year-to-date, but still down -2.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is 13.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SUMO is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Sumo Logic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.58 percent over the past six months and at a 16.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Sumo Logic Inc. to make $60.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.30%.

SUMO Dividends

Sumo Logic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.90% of Sumo Logic Inc. shares, and 62.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.38%. Sumo Logic Inc. stock is held by 168 institutions, with Greylock XIII GP, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.81% of the shares, which is about 14.75 million shares worth $278.21 million.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with 6.04% or 6.45 million shares worth $121.61 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.66 million shares worth $31.35 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $23.29 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.