Stock Performance And Outlook Of Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL)

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.10, and it changed around $0.71 or 6.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $648.43M. DTIL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.60, offering almost -37.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.22% since then. We note from Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 628.03K.

Precision BioSciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DTIL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Precision BioSciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

Instantly DTIL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.78 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.57% year-to-date, but still up 8.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is 5.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DTIL is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -123.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Precision BioSciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.33 percent over the past six months and at a 13.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Precision BioSciences Inc. to make $7.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 215.70%.

DTIL Dividends

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.48% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares, and 54.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.72%. Precision BioSciences Inc. stock is held by 180 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.96% of the shares, which is about 5.15 million shares worth $53.29 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.32% or 4.21 million shares worth $43.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 4.25 million shares worth $44.77 million, making up 7.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 4.06 million shares worth around $42.04 million, which represents about 7.07% of the total shares outstanding.