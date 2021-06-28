Stock Performance And Outlook Of Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD)

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.12, and it changed around -$0.21 or -3.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.32M. AEMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.49, offering almost -143.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.17% since then. We note from Aethlon Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.33 million.

Aethlon Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AEMD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aethlon Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Instantly AEMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.95 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 107.29% year-to-date, but still down -1.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is 192.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEMD is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Aethlon Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 131.67 percent over the past six months and at a -49.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $370k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aethlon Medical Inc. to make $260k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 78.70%.

AEMD Dividends

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.71% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares, and 17.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.34%. Aethlon Medical Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.52% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.41% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.35 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 55022.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.