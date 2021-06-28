STKS Stock Forecast 2021: The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 88.56%

In the last trading session, 2.44 million shares of the The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) were traded, and its beta was 2.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.93, and it changed around -$0.36 or -3.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $340.58M. STKS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.34, offering almost -22.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.56% since then. We note from The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 327.39K.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended STKS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) trade information

Instantly STKS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.85 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 195.41% year-to-date, but still up 1.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) is 6.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STKS is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) estimates and forecasts

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 225.30 percent over the past six months and at a 188.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 210.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. to make $53.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.66 million and $39.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 267.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.20%. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -163.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.20% per year for the next five years.

STKS Dividends

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.94% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares, and 25.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.36%. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.56% of the shares, which is about 0.77 million shares worth $5.78 million.

Eam Investors, LLC, with 0.79% or 0.24 million shares worth $1.79 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $3.05 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $2.47 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.