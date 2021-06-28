Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.15, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.10M. SLNO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.36, offering almost -192.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.13% since then. We note from Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SLNO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Instantly SLNO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.86% year-to-date, but still up 9.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) is 13.46% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLNO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -508.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -334.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.18 percent over the past six months and at a 17.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.80%. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 56.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SLNO Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders