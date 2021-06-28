SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 36.68 million shares of the SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.50, and it changed around -$2.37 or -11.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.06B. SOFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.26, offering almost -52.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.41% since then. We note from SoFi Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.20 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.71% year-to-date, but still down -19.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is -7.04% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOFI is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.77% of SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, and 2.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.39%.