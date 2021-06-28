Shares Of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Could Show A Loss Of -1748.87%

In today’s recent session, 5.2 million shares of the Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.01, and it changed around -$0.28 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.65B. VIPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.00, offering almost -141.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.83% since then. We note from Vipshop Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.85 million.

Vipshop Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended VIPS as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Instantly VIPS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.48 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.38% year-to-date, but still up 2.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is -14.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $229.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIPS is forecast to be at a low of $144.12 and a high of $351.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1748.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -658.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Vipshop Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.03 percent over the past six months and at a 21.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited to make $4.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.6 billion and $3.56 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.50%. Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 45.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.95% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders