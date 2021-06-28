Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -106.9%

In the last trading session, 2.02 million shares of the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.25, and it changed around $0.65 or 9.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $208.07M. STSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.06, offering almost -356.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.72% since then. We note from Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 301.59K.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended STSA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Instantly STSA has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.48 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.27% year-to-date, but still up 29.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) is 42.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STSA is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.44 percent over the past six months and at a 32.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.10% in the next quarter.

STSA Dividends

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.91% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 73.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.21%. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 89 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 18.76% of the shares, which is about 5.91 million shares worth $34.95 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 9.51% or 3.0 million shares worth $17.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $1.18 million, making up 0.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.61 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.