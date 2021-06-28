Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.95, and it changed around $0.04 or 4.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.11M. RMTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.12, offering almost -123.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.63% since then. We note from Rockwell Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Rockwell Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RMTI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rockwell Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

Instantly RMTI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9700 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.69% year-to-date, but still up 4.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) is 7.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMTI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -478.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -426.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

Rockwell Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.58 percent over the past six months and at a 21.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Rockwell Medical Inc. to make $19.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.41 million and $15.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.20%. Rockwell Medical Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 38.00% per year for the next five years.

RMTI Dividends

Rockwell Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.21% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares, and 41.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.76%. Rockwell Medical Inc. stock is held by 121 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.12% of the shares, which is about 4.79 million shares worth $4.84 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 3.03% or 2.84 million shares worth $3.29 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.81 million shares worth $2.11 million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $1.49 million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.