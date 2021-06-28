Risk-Takers Will Like India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC).

In the last trading session, 3.26 million shares of the India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) were traded, and its beta was 4.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.21M. IGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.50, offering almost -166.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.82% since then. We note from India Globalization Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) trade information

Instantly IGC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.33% year-to-date, but still up 9.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) is 24.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IGC is forecast to be at a low of $3.05 and a high of $3.05. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -80.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.10%.

IGC Dividends

India Globalization Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.26% of India Globalization Capital Inc. shares, and 10.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.87%. India Globalization Capital Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.30% of the shares, which is about 0.91 million shares worth $1.63 million.

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd, with 2.11% or 0.84 million shares worth $1.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $1.23 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.37 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.