Risk-Takers Will Like Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA).

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.37, and it changed around -$0.51 or -3.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $533.56M. IKNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.61, offering almost -161.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.53% since then. We note from Ikena Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 246.04K.
Ikena Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IKNA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ikena Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.
Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) trade information
Instantly IKNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.23 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.09% year-to-date, but still up 8.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) is -27.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.62 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IKNA is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -87.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Ikena Oncology Inc. to make $4.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.
IKNA Dividends
Ikena Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Ikena Oncology Inc. shares, and 82.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.75%. Ikena Oncology Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 25.52% of the shares, which is about 9.15 million shares worth $258.47 million.
FMR, LLC, with 10.54% or 3.78 million shares worth $106.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $11.12 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $3.66 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.