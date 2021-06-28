ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine? – Marketing Sentinel
ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around -$0.07 or -5.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.20M. RETO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.66, offering almost -197.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.85% since then. We note from ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Instantly RETO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 95.64% year-to-date, but still up 11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is 21.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7040.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.00%.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.27% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares, and 1.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.38%. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.85% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.21% or 50995.0 shares worth $33886.0 as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

