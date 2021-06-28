Research Frontiers Incorporated’s (REFR): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 3.13 million shares of the Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.38, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.59M. REFR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.70, offering almost -139.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.55% since then. We note from Research Frontiers Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 205.02K.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) trade information

Instantly REFR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.55 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.30% year-to-date, but still up 14.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) is 2.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REFR is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $371k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.00%. Research Frontiers Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 41.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

REFR Dividends

Research Frontiers Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.41% of Research Frontiers Incorporated shares, and 18.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.08%. Research Frontiers Incorporated stock is held by 73 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.43% of the shares, which is about 2.03 million shares worth $5.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.29% or 1.36 million shares worth $3.85 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $2.33 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $1.56 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.