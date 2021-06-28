Research Frontiers Incorporated’s (REFR): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 3.13 million shares of the Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.38, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.59M. REFR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.70, offering almost -139.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.55% since then. We note from Research Frontiers Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 205.02K.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) trade information
Instantly REFR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.55 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.30% year-to-date, but still up 14.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) is 2.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.66 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REFR is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.30%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $371k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.00%. Research Frontiers Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 41.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.
REFR Dividends
Research Frontiers Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.41% of Research Frontiers Incorporated shares, and 18.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.08%. Research Frontiers Incorporated stock is held by 73 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.43% of the shares, which is about 2.03 million shares worth $5.78 million.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.29% or 1.36 million shares worth $3.85 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $2.33 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $1.56 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.