Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $578.70M. QTT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.64, offering almost -186.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.34% since then. We note from Qutoutiao Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Qutoutiao Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QTT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Qutoutiao Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

Instantly QTT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.64% year-to-date, but still up 2.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is -9.30% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QTT is forecast to be at a low of $15.94 and a high of $18.26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -826.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -709.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $199.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Qutoutiao Inc. to make $221.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.20%.

QTT Dividends

Qutoutiao Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.34% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares, and 5.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.54%. Qutoutiao Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with Credit Suisse AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.43% of the shares, which is about 2.45 million shares worth $5.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.77% or 1.32 million shares worth $3.03 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1.47 million shares worth $4.49 million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $4.19 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.