Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.86, and it changed around -$2.01 or -4.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.16B. PRTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.74, offering almost -27.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.96% since then. We note from Prothena Corporation plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 438.51K.

Prothena Corporation plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PRTA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Prothena Corporation plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

Instantly PRTA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.73 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 290.17% year-to-date, but still down -8.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is 75.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRTA is forecast to be at a low of $49.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) estimates and forecasts

Prothena Corporation plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 253.66 percent over the past six months and at a 55.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 183.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 96.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11,773.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Prothena Corporation plc to make $35.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $150k and $157k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39,080.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22,498.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.90%. Prothena Corporation plc earnings are expected to increase by -43.00% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.60% per year for the next five years.

PRTA Dividends

Prothena Corporation plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Prothena Corporation plc shares, and 83.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.92%. Prothena Corporation plc stock is held by 210 institutions, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 23.56% of the shares, which is about 9.43 million shares worth $113.21 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.23% or 3.69 million shares worth $44.35 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $22.83 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $19.26 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.