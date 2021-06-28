Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 3.36 million shares of the Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.96, and it changed around $1.04 or 6.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $471.08M. PSAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.75, offering almost -30.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.54% since then. We note from Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 763.38K.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) trade information

Instantly PSAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.48 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.60% year-to-date, but still up 27.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) is 33.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSAC is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) estimates and forecasts

PSAC Dividends

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. shares, and 5.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.87%. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.97% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $3.45 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.87% or 0.26 million shares worth $3.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 19708.0 shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd held roughly 6815.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.