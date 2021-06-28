Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.63, and it changed around $0.76 or 3.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $811.12M. RXDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.64, offering almost -41.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.52% since then. We note from Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 182.24K.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) trade information

Instantly RXDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.48 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.47% year-to-date, but still down -15.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) is 12.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.24 day(s).

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Prometheus Biosciences Inc. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

RXDX Dividends

Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.85% of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. shares, and 67.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.03%. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Eventide Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.56% of the shares, which is about 3.71 million shares worth $67.82 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 8.53% or 3.31 million shares worth $60.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.25 million shares worth $22.82 million, making up 3.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $12.64 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.