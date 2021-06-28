Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 1.06 million shares of the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.04, and it changed around -$0.52 or -2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.00B. WOOF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.08, offering almost -41.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.97% since then. We note from Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended WOOF as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.61 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.27% year-to-date, but still up 1.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) is -7.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WOOF is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. to make $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.70%. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 44.70% per year for the next five years.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 75.90% of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, and 55.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 228.41%. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock is held by 176 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 30.96% of the shares, which is about 70.13 million shares worth $1.55 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.08% or 4.72 million shares worth $104.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.64 million shares worth $36.42 million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $35.15 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.