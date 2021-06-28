Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 1.67 million shares of the Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) have been traded, and its beta is 3.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.58, and it changed around -$0.56 or -5.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11B. PRTY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.06, offering almost -15.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.0% since then. We note from Party City Holdco Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

Party City Holdco Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PRTY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

Instantly PRTY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.43 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 64.88% year-to-date, but still up 13.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is 11.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRTY is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Party City Holdco Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.98 percent over the past six months and at a 226.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 124.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -70.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $483.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Party City Holdco Inc. to make $496.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $225.67 million and $533.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 114.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.02%. Party City Holdco Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.58% per year for the next five years.

PRTY Dividends

Party City Holdco Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.41% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares, and 71.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.50%. Party City Holdco Inc. stock is held by 147 institutions, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.36% of the shares, which is about 15.99 million shares worth $92.72 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 8.20% or 9.12 million shares worth $52.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.02 million shares worth $29.13 million, making up 4.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $16.33 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.