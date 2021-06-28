Ouster Inc.’s (NYSE: OUST) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 4.29 million shares of the Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.62, and it changed around -$0.4 or -3.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.10B. OUST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.73, offering almost -40.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.17% since then. We note from Ouster Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Instantly OUST has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.83 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.52% year-to-date, but still up 4.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is 15.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OUST is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Ouster Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.52% of Ouster Inc. shares, and 20.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.74%. Ouster Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Tao Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.97% of the shares, which is about 11.25 million shares worth $95.65 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC, with 1.13% or 1.82 million shares worth $15.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.