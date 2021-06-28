Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 5.27 million shares of the Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.40M. NYMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.23, offering almost -161.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.35% since then. We note from Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 455.12K.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) trade information
Instantly NYMX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7400 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.68% year-to-date, but still up 10.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) is 1.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.01 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NYMX is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -455.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -455.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.80%.
NYMX Dividends
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.97% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares, and 6.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.59%. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation stock is held by 83 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.34% of the shares, which is about 1.93 million shares worth $4.28 million.
State Street Corporation, with 0.80% or 0.66 million shares worth $1.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.76 million shares worth $1.51 million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.64 million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.