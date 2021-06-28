Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.70M. NXTD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.44, offering almost -265.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.15% since then. We note from Nxt-ID Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.
Nxt-ID Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NXTD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nxt-ID Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information
Instantly NXTD has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9900 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.56% year-to-date, but still up 2.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) is 19.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.35, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -168.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXTD is forecast to be at a low of $0.35 and a high of $0.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 62.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.10%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nxt-ID Inc. to make $4.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.18 million and $4.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.70%.
NXTD Dividends
Nxt-ID Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.68% of Nxt-ID Inc. shares, and 7.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.27%. Nxt-ID Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.70% of the shares, which is about 1.97 million shares worth $2.78 million.
Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 2.08% or 1.11 million shares worth $1.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.25 million shares worth $1.76 million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $0.91 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.