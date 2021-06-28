Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) Stock Forecast: $90.00 Per Share In 2021 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) were traded, and its beta was -0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.68, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $201.00M. NOVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.90, offering almost -142.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.91% since then. We note from Novan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.80 million.

Novan Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NOVN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Novan Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) trade information

Instantly NOVN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.09 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.37% year-to-date, but still down -1.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) is 16.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOVN is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -742.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -162.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) estimates and forecasts

Novan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.78 percent over the past six months and at a 24.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -31.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $850k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Novan Inc. to make $850k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.09 million and $1.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -31.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.70%.

NOVN Dividends

Novan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.27% of Novan Inc. shares, and 10.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.12%. Novan Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.59% of the shares, which is about 6.96 million shares worth $5.65 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.26% or 3.43 million shares worth $2.79 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5.33 million shares worth $4.34 million, making up 3.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $1.03 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.