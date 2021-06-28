New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 25.48 million shares of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.12, and it changed around -$0.43 or -5.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.66B. EDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.97, offering almost -145.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.47% since then. We note from New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.91 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EDU as a Hold, whereas 26 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.81 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.30% year-to-date, but still up 6.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -22.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDU is forecast to be at a low of $8.60 and a high of $23.55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -190.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.64 percent over the past six months and at a -6.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. to make $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.10%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.79% per year for the next five years.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 86.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.86%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 797 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.89% of the shares, which is about 83.84 million shares worth $1.17 billion.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP, with 4.11% or 70.54 million shares worth $987.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 25.02 million shares worth $419.08 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 19.43 million shares worth around $325.5 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.