New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.71, and it changed around -$0.59 or -9.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.32M. GBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.99, offering almost -442.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.61% since then. We note from New Concept Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) trade information

Instantly GBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.41 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 194.62% year-to-date, but still up 5.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) is 42.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.30%.

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.18% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares, and 3.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.55%. New Concept Energy Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.92% of the shares, which is about 47030.0 shares worth $0.2 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.65% or 33444.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 33400.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 29463.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.