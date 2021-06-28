Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 2.26 million shares of the Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $220.92, and it changed around $0.98 or 0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.39B. MRNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $227.71, offering almost -3.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.46% since then. We note from Moderna Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.63 million.

Moderna Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MRNA as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Instantly MRNA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 226.51 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 110.53% year-to-date, but still up 10.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is 25.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $177.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -24.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRNA is forecast to be at a low of $83.00 and a high of $246.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Moderna Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 68.74 percent over the past six months and at a 1,360.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%.

Moderna Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -26.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.80% per year for the next five years.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.69% of Moderna Inc. shares, and 54.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.90%. Moderna Inc. stock is held by 1,080 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.29% of the shares, which is about 45.34 million shares worth $5.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.18% or 20.8 million shares worth $2.72 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 10.95 million shares worth $1.7 billion, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.92 million shares worth around $1.17 billion, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.