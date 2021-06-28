Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.90, and it changed around -$0.9 or -5.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $319.43M. MLND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.77, offering almost 82.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.21% since then. We note from Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 150.58K.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MLND as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) trade information

Instantly MLND has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5500 on Friday, 06/25/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -925.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.47% year-to-date, but still down -30.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) is -7.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -218.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MLND is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 68.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 68.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.60%.

MLND Dividends

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.28% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 37.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.67%. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 1.77 million shares worth $2.12 million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC, with 7.08% or 1.35 million shares worth $1.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.