MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.71, and it changed around $0.72 or 14.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.01M. MDWD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.07, offering almost -6.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.17% since then. We note from MediWound Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 163.59K.

MediWound Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MDWD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MediWound Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) trade information

Instantly MDWD has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.00 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 54.32% year-to-date, but still up 18.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) is 61.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 61450.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDWD is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) estimates and forecasts

MediWound Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.29 percent over the past six months and at a -14.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect MediWound Ltd. to make $7.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.03 million and $6.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.30%.

MDWD Dividends

MediWound Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.81% of MediWound Ltd. shares, and 20.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.08%. MediWound Ltd. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.63% of the shares, which is about 1.53 million shares worth $8.23 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.54% or 0.69 million shares worth $3.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Cavanal Hill Opportunistic Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.77 million, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 23801.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.