Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.27, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $176.18M. MDNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.84, offering almost -109.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.26% since then. We note from Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.10K.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

Instantly MDNA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.83 on Friday, 06/25/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.70% year-to-date, but still down -11.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) is -14.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDNA is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -266.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -114.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.04 percent over the past six months and at a -25.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%.

MDNA Dividends

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.37% of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares, and 10.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.81%. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. stock is held by 33 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.87% of the shares, which is about 1.0 million shares worth $4.08 million.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University, with 1.80% or 0.96 million shares worth $3.93 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19762.0 shares worth $80628.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.